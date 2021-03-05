The SRTF Rehabilitates 12 Fish Markets and Delivers Over 154 tons of Fish Feed in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Thursday, 4 March, 2021 – The SRTF’s agriculture intervention, “Supporting the Restoration of Aquaculture in Ar-Raqqa Governorate – Phase I”, made strident progress on its planned activities. A total of 154,515 kg of fish feed was delivered and will be consumed by small fish that were previously procured by the SRTF. The fish feed ingredients include soybean husk, fauna protein, wheat, bran, vitamins, and more.

Additionally, twelve fish markets were rehabilitated; the activities included rubble removal, electrical works, repairing and developing water and sanitary facilities, wall plastering, and building storage facilities. These fish markets will boost the targeted communities’ economy by selling the fish farmed in the SRTF-supported farms, which will be available for sale at the rehabilitated fish markets, in addition to other outlets. Each fish market received a variety of equipment including a diesel fireplace and chimney, plastic barrels, freezers, ice crusher, fish ovens, fuel, water tanks, kitchen tools, and more.

Finally, 188 people, including 61 women, participated in cash-for-work activities, through participating in fish farming and rehabilitating the fish markets; also (23) training & awareness raising sessions were conducted to these beneficiaries, which covered aquaculture technical training as well as other different topics

This intervention aims to restore fish production in seven local communities throughout Ar-Raqqa. With a total budget of EUR 785,000, this intervention will benefit around 1,194 fish farmers and workers, as well as a community of 110,000 people.

The SRTF Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, hailed this updated and said: "This promising progress in fish farming in the Euphrates area is positively impacting the target communities by improving people's livelihoods, food security, and work opportunities. It is allowing them to be self-reliant, resilient, and empowered, especially vulnerable host community members, returnees, and IDPs in Ar-Raqqa.”

