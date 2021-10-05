An SRTF Multi-Phased Food Security Project in Northern Aleppo Concludes its Activities with Significant Results

Turkey – Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the successful completion of phase I of its multi-phase food security project, "Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate". The project provided the Implementing Entity (IE) with one fixed mill (45-50 tons/day capacity), three fixed bakeries, and three trucks for bread distribution as well as consumable goods to supplement and improve its operational capacity for milling wheat into flour and baking bread and strengthening the bread supply chain (from bakeries to beneficiaries). Additionally, the SRTF funded civil works to construct a shed for the fixed mill and three sheds for the fixed bakeries and provided staff salaries for bakery employees under Force Account.

This project has achieved significant results with the supply of 5,000 mt of soft wheat that benefited an average of 87,037 beneficiaries each month for a duration of 29 months. The soft wheat was milled in two mills, one was supplied under this project, while the other was supplied under a previous project with the SRTF's continued support. Additionally, the SRTF supplied three bakeries that benefited around 76,626 beneficiaries on a daily basis.

In a survey carried out in June 2021, 771 of the respondents provided positive feedback on bread availability, quality, and waiting time to buy bread. Of the total number of respondents, 92% people were satisfied with the availability of bread; 86% were satisfied with bread quality; while 97% were satisfied about waiting time to buy bread which was under 60 minutes.

Moreover, the approved scope was completed using less than 70% of the approved budget of EUR 5.1 million. The surplus of EUR 1.6 million will be released back to the trust account of the SRTF's committed funds to be used for new projects in the future.

The SRTF's Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, commented on this project's completion and said: "Our dedication to improving food security in North Syria continues to bear fruit. More families have access to bread, a pillar of the Syrian society, at affordable prices. This helps provide the sense of normalcy and stability that many Syrian families need to move forward with rebuilding their lives."

Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in Aleppo Governorate

