A SRTF multi-component intervention successfully completes its planned activities in Deir Ez-Zor

Deir Ez-Zor – Thursday, September 30, 2021, - Today, the SRTF management unit (MU) announced the completion of all activities under its: “Rehabilitation of a Water Irrigation Channel & Pumping Stations and Agricultural Support in Deir-Ez-Zor” intervention.

The multi-component intervention has successfully completed all its activities which include the rehabilitation of a water irrigation channel and two pumping stations; the rehabilitation of irrigation water pumps and irrigation water distribution network in eight communities which has thus far supported 1223 farmers cultivating around 2373 hectares of land; and finally, it provided on-farm assistance consisting of agriculture equipment, including tractors, harvesters and agriculture implements and inputs, including wheat seeds, fertilizers and agrochemicals to farmers in the eight targeted cooperatives.

With a total budget of EUR 8.7 million, the intervention aims to improve the living conditions and livelihoods of the residents in the targeted areas by enhancing their economic security and a sense of stability. It is expected that more than 21,200 farmers will directly benefit from the three main objectives reached under this intervention, and around 127,000 people will benefit indirectly in the targeted areas.

Rehabilitation of a Water Irrigation Channel and Pumping Stations and Agricultural Support in Deir-ez-Zor

