The SRTF Management Committee (MC) Holds its 30th Meeting and Approves New Projects for a Total Budget of EUR 16.8 million

Frankfurt- Tuesday, 24 May 2022 - The management Committee (MC) of the Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) held its 30th meeting in Frankfurt today.

The MC reviewed the operational updates and made a number of decisions including the approval of one Recovery Food Security project in NW of Aleppo and two Stabilisation interventions in Ar-Raqqa and Deir-Ez-Zor, bringing the total budget of SRTF approved projects to EUR 219,7 million. The approved projects aim to further improve and grow the Food Security, Agriculture and Health sectors in Northern Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor Governorates.

The first approved project is; "Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate (Phase VI)" passed through the "fast track" approval process for a total budget of EUR 8.4 million.

The second is: "Provision of Maternity and Paediatric Health Services at One Hospital in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate" for a total of EUR 1,8 million and the third is "Agricultural Support to Farmers in Ar-Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor Governorates -- Phase VI" for a total budget of EUR 6.6 million.

The MC meeting was briefed by the Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz on progress made in the implementation of on-going projects and the positive impact of the SRTF projects in the targeted communities.

