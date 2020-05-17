The SRTF Launches a Women’s Capacity Building and Empowerment Activity in Ar-Raqqa Governorate

Raqqa – Saturday, 16th May 2020 – In a first of its kind approach, the SRTF has launched a new activity with a complete focus on women’s capacity building and empowerment in 15 agricultural communities located in Ar-Raqqa Governorate. The overall goal of this activity is to develop a solid support for farmers through supporting the establishment of Cooperatives Administrative Units (CAUs) led by capable and well-trained women.

The eight-month duration activity is meant to be in synergy with SRTF’s goals and accomplishments reached during the different phases of the SRTF’s “Agricultural Support to Farmers” intervention through which the SRTF continues to deliver diverse agricultural inputs to cooperatives in targeted villages.

The EUR 300,000 activity, which will be executed by a partner NGO, involves five outcomes beginning with the recruitment and training of 45 capable women; the management and supervision of their work; then carrying out capacity building activities through training workshops; establishing a payroll administration salary system for the duration of six months, and finally the procurement and supply number of caravans that will be installed on lands provide by the cooperatives.

The SRTF Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz commented on this unique step forward and said: “**The effective engagement of women in administrative roles in cooperatives will, in many ways, complete our support cycle to agriculture cooperatives and will greatly contribute to their efficiency. It will also empower women to assume their roles as key players in rebuilding their communities after the liberation from Daesh.” **

