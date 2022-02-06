An SRTF Intervention Announces Completion of Rehabilitation Activities at Two Water Pumping Stations in Deir Ez-Zor

Amman – Sunday, 6 February 2022 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the completion of all activities of its Water/ Agriculture intervention: “Rehabilitation of Two Water Pumping Stations in Deir Ez-Zor”.

The main objectives of this intervention were accomplished which included the rehabilitation of two agricultural pumping stations to help provide adequate flow of water to serviced canals and fields, and securing water supply to high elevations, irrigation channels, storage facilities and provide adequate pressures and flow rates during daily use and emergency situations.

With the completion of these activities, the water pump stations in the two targeted locations are fully functional, ready to irrigate the agricultural lands; and as a result, the lives of approximately 68,600 beneficiaries from local communities will be positively impacted. Moreover, around 39,900 IDPs are expected to benefit from this intervention indirectly.

