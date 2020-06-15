The SRTF Inspects, Tests and Fumigates Imported Wheat Before Supplying it to Northern Aleppo Governorate

Turkey – Sunday, June 14th, 2020 - The SRTF Management Unit (MU) carried out a thorough inspection process today for the imported soft wheat ahead of delivering it to the implementing entity (IE) of its project: “Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase III". The inspection included the examination of random wheat samples to ensure its compliance with international standards. Furthermore, storage spaces were sterilized, and wheat was fumigated as per regular precautionary measures to protect against pest infestations during storage periods.

Through phase III of this project, the SRTF will supply the (IE) with a total of 15,000 tons of soft wheat in different stages as part of the Fund's efforts to improve the current shortage of raw materials to ensure bread production, and to meet the increasing demand for bread in targeted areas. The first batch of soft wheat to be delivered will be around 5,000 tons.

With a total budget of EUR 4.4 million, this project is expected to have a significant positive impact on the lives of Syrians living in the targeted areas, with an estimated 400,000 number of beneficiaries/ month- of which most are women, children and internally displaced persons (IDPs). Moreover, the project is also expected to benefit around 2,500 people working in related fields such as transportation, milling, bakery and distribution.

For more information on related projects, please visit:

Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate Phase III

Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase II

Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in Aleppo Governorate – Phase I

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org