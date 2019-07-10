10 Jul 2019

The SRTF Inaugurates Three Mobile Heath Clinics in Raqqa Governorate

Report
from Syria Recovery Trust Fund
Published on 10 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (196.46 KB)

Raqqa, Wednesday July 10, 2019 – The SRTF is proud to announce the opening of three health clinics bringing primary care services closer to three rural communities in Raqqa governorate today. The clinics are part of the SRTF’s: “Provision of PHC Services and Clean Water Supply for Rural Communities – Phase I” intervention currently being implemented under “Filling the Void” Stabilization Programme.

“We are proud of the smooth launch of services in these mobile health clinics in Raqqa; now fully operational and receiving patients. In addition to meeting the primary healthcare needs and improving the overall health of the community members in these areas. The SRTF fully equipped those clinics and provided ambulances to ensure patients and emergency cases receive the appropriate care and treatment at the right time.” says the SRTF Director General Eng. Hani Khabbaz.

The three mobile health clinics are fully equipped to deliver basic medical services through a professional staff consisting of: a GP, a nurse practitioner, and pharmacy services. Moreover, vulnerable patients will receive adequate transport and care through the services of ambulances that are also part of this intervention.

The intervention is the SRTF’s first to address health and WASH services to residents of Raqqa Governorate and comes at a total budget of EUR 2.9 million. Implementation period is expected to be around six months and will support 12,000 people in the targeted communities with access to primary healthcare and WASH services.

