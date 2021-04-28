The SRTF Inaugurates COVID-19 PCR Laboratory in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – The SRTF’s ongoing health project, “Rehabilitation of a Medical Facility and Support Two Health Facilities in Northern Aleppo”, received and installed PCR laboratory equipment for the project’s COVID-19 laboratory and ICU hospital. The delivered laboratory equipment and consumables included two real-time PCR machines, a DNA extraction device, two PCR workstations, 900 PCR detection tests, and more.

A small opening ceremony, attended by local government officials including the prime minister and minister of health, took place in honor of the laboratory’s inauguration.

In terms of impact, it is estimated that around 60,000 people will directly benefit from this project, and 335,400 will indirectly benefit.

In addition to the lab equipment and consumables, the project also received IT equipment and furniture for the laboratory, which includes three laptops, a printer, and a furniture set.

With a total budget of EUR 3.3 million, this project aims to implement a COVID-19 preparedness plan in Northern Aleppo that includes the establishment of a laboratory and securing COVID-19 supplies, in order to respond to the outbreak and save lives.

