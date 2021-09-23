The SRTF Inaugurates a COVID-19 ICU Hospital in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Thursday, Sept 23, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the inauguration of a specialized COVID-19 ICU hospital as part of its health project, “Rehabilitation of a Medical Facility and Support for Two Health Facilities in Northern Aleppo”. The opening of the COIVD-19 hospital is timely to address a critical surge of COVID-19 cases in Northern Aleppo.

The ICU hospital is equipped with 18 ventilators, 18 ICU beds, 13 hospitalization beds, 20 oxygen concentrators, 20 monitors, 30 syringe infusion pumps and a laboratory. Prior to its launch, the COIVD-19 ICU medical staff underwent a medical training program to prepare them to attend to all COVID-19 cases.

This project has a budget of EUR 3.3 million and aims to rehabilitate an existing medical facility and supply it with the necessary provisions to address patients’ essential needs for implant devices for orthopedic treatments, medicines & consumables, medical equipment, and establish a laboratory for epidemiological tests in case of a COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to the direct beneficiaries, an estimated 335,400 beneficiaries are expected to benefit indirectly from this project.

