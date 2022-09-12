An SRTF health project receives medical equipment in Northeast Syria

Northeast Syria – Monday, 12 September 2022 – The SRTF announced the delivery of medical equipment to five primary health care clinics and two dialysis centres supported under its Health intervention “Support to Five Primary Health Care Clinics and Two Dialysis Centres in Deir-ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa Governorates” in Deir-ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa, today.

The delivery consisted of equipment and medication as well as consumables for dialysis. These included thermometers, otoscopes, sterilisers, nebulisers, dressing trollies, wheelchairs, examination meds, reflex hammers, hemodialysis chairs, IV fluid holders, refrigerators, portable electrical suction, stretchers and syringes.

This project aims to provide support to five primary health care centres and two dialysis centres through the provision of medicines and consumables in order to improve access to health services in the region under two main objectives. The centres offer services that include preventive and curative consultations related to reproductive health, infant and young child feeding, communicable and non-communicable diseases, infection and prevention control and management of common infectious diseases. Each facility also offers psychosocial support through individual and group sessions. Additionally, household visits are conducted through community health workers offering the same services.

With a budget of EUR 1 million, this project aims to directly benefit over 171,400 individuals and over 984,700 indirectly over a period of six months mainly targeting women of reproductive age including pregnant and lactating women, children including newborns, as well as the general population.

For more information on this project:

Support to Five Primary Health Care Clinics and Two Dialysis Centres in Deir-ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa Governorates.

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org