An SRTF health project receives a delivery of medical commodities

Turkey – Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – The SRTF’s health project, “Rehabilitation of a Medical Facility and Support for Two Health Facilities in Northern Aleppo”, received a delivery of medical commodities. The delivery consisted of medical consumables, lab consumables, and medications for the SRTF-supported hospital.

The project received 233 different types of medical consumables, 23 types of lab consumables, and variety of 33 medications. The delivered items include surgical gowns, syringes, blood transfusion sets, and more.

This project has a budget of EUR 3.3 million and aims to rehabilitate an existing medical facility and supply it with the necessary provisions to address its patients’ needs. An estimated 59,680 patients will benefit from this project directly, in addition to 335,400 indirect beneficiaries.

