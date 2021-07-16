An SRTF health project completes rehabilitation works for a COVID-19 ICU center in northern Aleppo

Turkey – Thursday, July 15, 2021 – The SRTF’s health project, “Rehabilitation of a Medical Facility and Support for Two Health Facilities in Northern Aleppo”, is pleased to report an update on its progress. The project completed construction works, in addition to steel, electrical, and water and sanitation, ventilation and oxygen, and aluminum works for a COVID-19 ICU center.

The rehabilitation and expansion works were carried at a pre-existing medical center to provide a specialized section in the treatment of positive COVID-19 cases with a total of 15-beds and is expected to directly benefit 59,680 beneficiaries. The project activities also include the rehabilitation of the center to include a burn treatment and reconstructive surgery hospital that is much needed in the target area. In addition to the construction works, the project is currently working on equipping and performing maintenance on the X-ray rooms.

This project has a budget of EUR 3.3 million and aims to rehabilitate an existing medical facility and supply it with the necessary provisions to address patients’ essential needs for implant devices for orthopedic treatments, medicines & consumables, medical equipment, and establish a laboratory for epidemiological tests in case of a COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to the direct beneficiaries, an estimated 335,400 beneficiaries are expected to benefit indirectly from this project.

