SRTF Health Intervention Receives a Variety of Lab Consumables

Ar-Raqqa – Monday, March 1, 2021 – The SRTF health intervention, “Extension of Medical Services for Rural Communities in Ar-Raqqa Governorate - Phase III”, received a variety of 45 types of lab consumables. These consumables consisted of 1,400 boxes of examination gloves, 1,050 boxes of tongue depressors, 4,200 oxygen masks, 4,200 surgical knife blades, 3,850 IV catheters, and more. These items will be used at seven SRTF-funded public health centers (PHCs) in Ar-Raqqa Governorate.

This health intervention has a budget of EUR 1.29 million and aims to continue the health services in the PHCs that were established in the first two phases. An estimated 81,000 people of all age groups are expected to benefit from the continuity of health services in the seven targeted areas in Ar-Raqqa.

For further information on the project, please see:

Extension of Medical Services for Rural Communities in Ar-Raqqa Governorate - Phase III

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org