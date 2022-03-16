An SRTF Health Intervention in Deir Ez-Zor Receives a Batch of Medical Items

Deir Ez Zor – Wednesday, 16 March 2022- The SRTF health intervention "COVID-19 Emergency Response and Establishment of Secondary and Tertiary Care in Deir Ez Zor -Phase II" announced receiving a variety of medical equipment to be used for medical purposes in the Covid -19 and non-Covid -19 departments.

The delivery included 130 medical equipment including electrocardiography (ECG), hemodialysis machines, mobile ultrasound device, pulse oximeters, adult and children weight scales, stethoscopes, wall oxygen flowmeter, wall oxygen outlet, medical oxygen pressure regulator, infrared thermometer, mercury thermometer, sphygmomanometer, MUAC bands, stainless-steel medical container for gauze medical with lid - 50cm height, quattro anesthesia cart, fixed UV sterilization lights and protection X-ray aprons.

The main objective for this intervention is to improve healthcare services and to address additional health gaps in the region by providing access to advanced healthcare services in pulmonology, hemodialysis, and pediatrics which was not within a close distance of the target audience.

It is estimated that around 7,200 beneficiaries will directly benefit from this intervention. Moreover, the intervention will cover a catchment population of approximately 630,000 individuals comprised of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and host community members residing to the east of the Euphrates River.

