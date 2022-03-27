The SRTF-Funded Health Intervention Receives a Batch of Consumables

Ar- Raqqa- Sunday, 27 March 2022- The SRTF’s health intervention “Supporting Health Services in Ar-Raqqa Governorate- Phase IV” received a batch of necessary medical consumables, lab consumables and PPE for primary health centers, hospitals and labs within the health centers.

This intervention aims to support, sustain and improve comprehensive healthcare services currently being delivered at seven SRTF funded PHCs and a COVID-19 hospital which were established under the first three phases of this intervention.

In addition to the support to the PHCs, this intervention support will ensure continuation of services provided by the COVID-19 specialized hospital operating and supporting 20 ICU beds and 30 critical treatment patient beds with a fully trained 24/7 medical staff. It will also support seven ambulances to continue to deliver basic healthcare in the seven targeted locations.

With a total budget of EUR 1.7 million, it is estimated that 82,744 people will directly benefit from the continued health services provided by this intervention; meanwhile 149,427 beneficiaries will benefit indirectly.

