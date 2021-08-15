An SRTF Food Security Project Successfully Completes the Construction of a Shed in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Sunday, August 15, 2021 – The SRTF’s ongoing food security project, “Complimentary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase III”, recently provided an update regarding the construction of a shed that will host a full mobile mill. Most recently, all foundation, concrete works, and the main steel frame of the shed and ceiling are completed and in place and the shed is now complete.

The shed is 394 square meters and will host a full mobile mill that has an estimated production capacity of 15 tons of wheat flour per day. This mill will help replenish soft wheat stocks, which will contribute to the overall sustainability of bakeries.

This project has a budget of EUR 4.4 million and is expected to benefit an estimated 400,000 beneficiaries per month for a period of six months of which most are women and children. The project is also expected to benefit about 1,000 to 2,500 people working in related fields such as transportation, milling, baking, and distribution.

