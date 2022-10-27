An SRTF Food Security Project Receives Two Portable Belt Conveyors in Northern Aleppo

Türkiye-- Thursday, 27 October 2022 -- The SRTF Food Security project: "Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate -- Phase VI" received two portable belt conveyors today.

The belt conveyors will be used to facilitate the transportation and storage of wheat in warehouses as well as in the process of loading and unloading wheat from trucks upon its delivery.

This project aims to ensure a sustainable supply of wheat and bakery equipment, thereby increasing the availability of flour that is delivered to bakeries established under the previous phase of this project, so they produce better-quality bread affordable for residents in the area.

With a budget of EUR 8.4 million, this project will directly benefit around 250,000 individuals per month in eight locations across Northern Aleppo, through the increased availability of better-quality bread, over a period of 18 months, including six months for post-implementation monitoring and evaluation.

