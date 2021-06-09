An SRTF Food Security Project Receives a New Delivery of Soft Wheat and Pesticides

Turkey – Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – The SRTF’s food security project, “Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase IV” received another shipment of soft wheat. To date, 7,348 metric tons (MT) have been delivered; the rest of the contracted 10,000 MT will be delivered over the next 10 days.

In addition to the delivered wheat, the project also received 400 kilograms (kg) of Aluminum Phosphate pesticide, which will be used to fumigate the stored wheat to control storage insects in warehouse.

This project aims to replenish the soft wheat stocks and avoid flour supply shortages for local bakeries. With a budget of EUR 3.5 million, this project will benefit an estimated 270,000 beneficiaries every month for six months due to the availability of bread at affordable prices.

For more information on related projects, please visit:

Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase IV

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact: communications@srtfund.org