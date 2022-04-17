An SRTF Food Security Project Receives Laboratory Equipment for Wheat and Flour Quality Checks in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Wednesday, 13 April 2022– The SRTF multi-phased food security project: Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate - Phase V” received a set of laboratory equipment for wheat and flour tests and analysis today.

The delivery consisted of 20 items including a grain sample taking probe, boerner wheat sample divider, specific weight measuring device- SWMD, analytical scale, wheat analysis sieve set, moisture content meter device – MCMD, RKS sample taking probe, long size, full hollow RKS sample taking probe, long size/ internally separated compartments, laboratory equipment, magnifying glass, ash furnace, dry air sterilizer oven and damaged starch analyzer.

The delivered equipment is meant for the IE to make all the required tests before they buy their wheat in terms of humidity and specific weight, sample taking probe, wheat analysis sieve set, and wheat sample divider, also to make all the tests required for flour to get the best bread quality, such as ash furnace, dry air sterilizer oven, and damaged starch analyzer.

With a budget of EUR 7.8 million, the goal of this project is to replenish the supply of soft wheat and procure additional bakery equipment to secure bread availability at affordable prices for the targeted communities. It will positively impact an estimated 375,000 beneficiaries every month for eight months who will benefit from increased availability of affordable bread.