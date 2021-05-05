SRTF Food Security Project Receives First Lot of Soft Wheat

Turkey – Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – The SRTF’s food security project, “**Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase IV” **received the first delivery of wheat. So far, 1,060 metric tons (MT) were delivered, and over the course of the next couple of months, wheat deliveries will continue until the total amount of 10,000 MT, is completed.

The wheat will be milled and used for bread, thus increasing the availability of bread and helping to stabilize bread prices.

This project is focused on replenishing soft wheat stocks and avoiding flour supply shortages for local bakeries. With a budget of EUR 3.5 million and an expected duration of 18 months, this project will benefit an estimated 270,000 beneficiaries every month for six months due to the increased availability of bread at affordable and stabilized prices.

