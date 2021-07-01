A SRTF food security project receives delivery of packaging and storage materials

Turkey – Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – The fourth phase of the SRTF’s multi-phase food security project, “Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate”, received a delivery of Polypropylene (PP) sacks.

The implementing entity (IE) received 150,000 50-kilogram (kg) PP sacks that will hold the flour produced at SRTF- supplied flour mills.

In addition to the PP sacks, the project also received 100 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven material covers. The HDPE covers will be used to cover the wheat heaps as a second layer after using polyethylene (PE) sheets size (24*16 meters) to protect the wheat heaps sacks from inclement weather conditions.

The 50 rolls of PE sheets size (48*9 meters) will be used under the wheat sack heaps to protect from rain and ground moisture and the 100 rolls of PE sheets size (24*16 meters) will be used to keep the wheat tightly covered so that the insecticide that is placed under it does not leak out.

This project has budget of EUR 3.5 million and aims to replenish the soft wheat stocks and avoid flour supply shortages for local bakeries. An estimated 270,000 people per month for six months will benefit from this project because of increased availability of affordable bread.

