An SRTF Food Security Project Receives Agrochemicals in Northern Aleppo

Türkiye – Wednesday, 2 November 2022 – The SRTF’s food security project “Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase VI” announced receiving 1,200 kg of agrochemicals, today.

The delivery included 300 kg of pesticides for seed fumigations, which are used to eliminate insect infestations that may occur while wheat is stored, as well as 900 kg of rodenticides to prevent rats and mice from affecting the stored wheat.

This project aims to increase the availability of flour delivered to bakeries which were established under a previous phase of this project, by ensuring a sustainable supply of wheat and bakery equipment, to produce better-quality bread affordable for people living in surrounding communities.

This project will directly benefit around 250,000 individuals per month across eight locations in Northern Aleppo, given its budget of EUR 8.4 million, through the increased availability of better-quality bread. This will take place over a period of 18 months, including six months for post-implementation monitoring and evaluation.

For more information on related projects, please visit:

Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase VI

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact: communications@srtfund.org