An SRTF Food Security Project Receives 200 MT of Salt

Turkey– Thursday, December 3, 2021 – The SRTF’s ongoing food security project, “Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase IV”, received 200 metric tons (MT) of salt to be used as one of the ingredients for producing Syrian bread which includes flour, yeast, salt, and water.

This project focuses on replenishing soft wheat stocks to avoid flour supply shortages at local bakeries. To meet this need for wheat and flour, the project already supplied 10,000 MT of soft wheat, 200 MT of salt for bread baking; 400 kilograms of agro-chemicals (insecticide and rodenticide), 150,000 polypropylene flour sacks; polyethylene sheets, and is now expecting a delivery of 100 MT of yeast for bread baking.

This project has a budget of EUR 3.5 million and aims to replenish the soft wheat stocks and avoid flour supply shortages for local bakeries to the benefit of an estimated 270,000 beneficiaries every month for a duration of six months.

