An SRTF Food Security Project Received its Last Batch of Wheat

Türkiye – Sunday, 18 September 2022 – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) announces the completed delivery of the extra (920 MT) lot of soft wheat procured under this project in addition to the originally procured lot of 18,000 MT that has been delivered early this year under its Food Security project: “Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase V".

The soft wheat will be milled and used for making bread at affordable prices at bakeries established under this project, which in turn will increase the availability of bread and improve its quality.

With a budget of EUR 7.8 million, this project aims to directly benefit around 375,000 individuals per day, across nine different locations in Northern Aleppo over a period of eight months. The SRTF will continue to promote food security through different projects across Syria.

For more information on related projects, please visit:

Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase V

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact: communications@srtfund.org