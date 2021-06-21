An SRTF food security project in northern Aleppo receives a total of 10,000 MT of soft wheat

Turkey– Sunday, June 20, 2021 – The SRTF’s ongoing food security project, “Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate – Phase IV”, officially received all 10,000 metric tons (MT) of soft wheat contracted for this project. The delivery of the contracted wheat took less than two months to fully complete.

The wheat will be milled and used for bread that will be sold at affordable prices and benefit an estimated 270,000 beneficiaries every month for six months. In addition to the delivered wheat, this project also received 400 kilograms of pesticide earlier this month.

This project has budget of EUR 3.5 million and aims to replenish the soft wheat stocks and avoid flour supply shortages for local bakeries.

