An SRTF Food Security Project Inaugurates Two Bakeries in Northern Aleppo

Türkiye -- Thursday, 18 August 2022-- The SRTF is proud to announce the inauguration of two new bakeries built and fully equipped under its multi-phased food security project: "Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate - Phase V".

Operated by around 25 workers, each of the two bakeries has the production capacity of around 7,000 thousand bread bundles per day, weighing each 1.2 kilograms (14 loaves) and is sold for an attainable two Turkish liras. The two bakeries are the latest addition to the already existing three bakeries in three other locations that are supported by the SRTF. On a daily basis, the two bakeries each benefit over 40,000 people who are now better able to buy bread at affordable prices.

In an interview with one Syrian lady from the surrounding camps, she said: "My name is Mariam. I live in one of the camps. I used to send the children for long hours to fetch bread because the camp is far away. Now, thank God, the SRTF is providing us with bread close to where we live. The quality of the bread is excellent, and the price of the bundle is appropriate, we are grateful for their efforts."

The SRTF General Director hailed the news and said: "We can't be more proud of this milestone; to date this project has built one fix mill with (45-50 ton/per day capacity), two mobile mills with (15 ton/per day capacity); procured 70,000 MT of wheat, and opened five fully operational bakeries that are now securing affordable, good- quality bread for around 370,000 Syrians on a daily basis and for the duration of the project life cycle."

With a budget of EUR 7.8 million, the goal of this project is to replenish the supply of soft wheat and procure additional bakery equipment to secure bread availability at affordable prices for the targeted communities. It will positively impact an estimated 375,000 beneficiaries every day for eight months who will benefit from increased availability of affordable bread.

