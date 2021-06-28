An SRTF food security project commences works to build a shed in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Sunday, June 27, 2021 – The third phase of the SRTF’s food security project, “Complimentary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate” started to build a shed that will host a full mobile wheat mill. So far, the foundation, concrete works, and the main steel frame is complete and in place.

This shed will provide more than 550 square meters of space, including water and sanitation facilities. The mill, located inside the shed, has a production capacity of 15 tons per day of wheat flour.

This project aims to replenish soft wheat supplies to avoid flour supply shortages to bakeries. With a budget of EUR 4.4 million, the third phase of this project is expected to benefit 400,000 beneficiaries every month for six months, most of which are women, children, and internally displaced people (IDPs). This project will also provide around 2,500 people with employment opportunities.

For further information on the project, please see:

Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate Phase III

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:communications@srtfund.org