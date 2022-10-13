An SRTF Food Security Intervention Receives its First Shipment of Wheat in Northeast Syria

Northeast Syria – Thursday, 13 October 2022 – The SRTF announced the delivery of 195 MT of hard wheat to flour mills in Northeast Syria, under the Food Security intervention “Enhancing Food Security in Northeast Syria”.

This shipment is the first batch out of a total of 10,000 MT of wheat procured to be delivered under this project.

This integrated intervention aims to rehabilitate three wheat flour mills and support their milling operations using the procured hard wheat, thereby increasing the availability of flour for bakeries in the area to enhance food security for communities and stimulate the local economy. Furthermore, it will support the operation of the mills through capacity building, including the provision of administration, management, technical and logistical support, and by supplying soft and hard wheat to ensure adequate flour to produce bread.

With a budget of EUR 3.4 million, this intervention directly benefits 100 people and their families through employment at the mills and around 45,000 people per month from access to high quality affordable bread in the targeted areas.

