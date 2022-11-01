An SRTF Food Security Intervention Begins its First Wheat Milling Operations in Three Mills in Northeast Syria

Northeast Syria – Tuesday, 1 November 2022 – The SRTF is happy to announce the beginning of its first flour milling operations at three mills in Northeast Syria, following the recent delivery of soft wheat, under the Food Security intervention “Enhancing Food Security in Northeast Syria”.

The milling operations will produce wheat flour which will be delivered to nearby bakeries, thereby, increasing people’s access to high-quality bread at acceptable and affordable prices.

This Food Security intervention aims to rehabilitate three wheat flour mills and support their milling operations using the procured hard wheat, thereby increasing the availability of flour for bakeries in the area to enhance food security for communities and stimulate the local economy. Furthermore, it will support the operation of the mills through capacity building, including the provision of administration, management, technical and logistical support, and by supplying soft and hard wheat to ensure adequate flour to produce bread.

With a budget of EUR 3.4 million, this intervention directly benefits 100 people and their families through employment at the mills and around 45,000 people per month from access to high-quality affordable bread in the targeted areas.