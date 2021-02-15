The SRTF Electricity Project Completes Civil Works and Receives Over 5,000 Meters of Cable

Turkey -- Sunday, February 14, 2021 -- The SRTF electricity project, "Rehabilitation of the Medium and Low Voltage Grid in Urban, Sub-urban and Rural Communities in a Northern District in Aleppo", completed all planned civil works and received a delivery of electrical goods.

The civil works included digging trenches and pouring concrete for the installation of precast concrete electricity poles; and laying, installing, and connecting of MV underground cables.

The delivered items included over 5,000 meters of electrical cables for power supply and level sensors for water pumps and the main power supply for pumping stations. Meanwhile, the completed civils works finished the extension of overhead and underground electricity networks.

Upon completion, the EUR 1.6 million project is expected to improve reliability and quality of the electrical supply at the household level and for essential public services facilities; increased technical operational capacity and efficiency in the provision of services by the IE; and improve in the living conditions for individuals living in around 8,000 households.

