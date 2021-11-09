The SRTF Distributes Hard Wheat Seeds and Fertilizer to Farmers Under Phase V of its Agriculture Intervention in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – The SRTF announced the delivery of the first shipment of a variety of Syrian hard wheat seeds and compound fertilizer under its recently launched agriculture intervention: “Agricultural Support to Farmers in Ar-Raqqa Governorate- Phase V” today.

The shipments consisting of 640 metric tons (MT) of high quality Syrian hard wheat seeds, and 425 MT of compound fertilizer has already been completed. This delivery is part of a planned quantity of 950 MT from each of the agricultural inputs. The distribution to farmers is ongoing and adheres to fixed schedules while taking all necessary precautions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supplied wheat seeds will enable the farmers to cultivate their farmlands and grow wheat and contribute to the stability and food security in the targeted communities.

In addition to hard wheat seeds and fertilizer, the intervention will deliver high-quality agricultural inputs such as mechanization equipment such as tractors, harvesters, plows, burrows, seeders, ditchers, mowers, sprayers, fertilizer sprayers, conveyors, and spare parts. Additionally, a supply of agrichemicals for crop protection, and post-harvest inputs such as polypropylene sacks and tarpaulins will be provided under this phase.

At a total budget of EUR 4.6 million, and an estimated duration of six months. A total of 1,100 farms in 6 communities will receive support through this intervention, which will ultimately contribute to increased food security and livelihoods in the targeted areas.

