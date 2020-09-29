The SRTF Delivers Two Forage Trailers in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Monday, September 28th 2020 – Two forage trailers were delivered in Northern Aleppo, the SRTF announced today. This delivery is part of the Fund’s project, “Supporting the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate” that aims to support livestock production in the governorate.

These trailers will allow for the distribution of fertilizer to farmers and feed supplementation to livestock. They will contribute to one of the project's main components, which is to improve access to feed with the introduction of a feed supplementation component.

The project is currently in the implementation stage, which will take place over the period of a year and aims to enhance both the capacity and experience of livestock directorates. The estimated budget for this project is EUR 3,725 million and will directly impact around 20,3000 farmers, as well as an estimated 120,000 indirect beneficiaries.

For further information on the project, please see:

Supporting the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org