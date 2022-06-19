The SRTF Delivers Two Bakery Lines to Northern Aleppo

Türkiye – Sunday, 19 June 2022 - The SRTF's multi-phased food security project: “Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate- Phase V” received two bakery lines today.

The bakery lines each has; two dough mixers, six fermentation basins, an automatic triple dough cutter, one primary fermentation chamber, one dough flattening machine, one final fermentation chamber, one fire chamber, one bread cooling conveyor, one air compressor, one electrical generator, one dough water temperature regulator (chiller), one bread bundle tying machine, one loaf counter, 10 iron trolleys with shelves for bread cooling, two iron tables for bread packing, 1500 plastic bread packing baskets, 10.000L of weekly diesel tanks, 2.000L of daily diesel tanks, 10.000L of weekly water and 2.000 L of daily water tank.

The goal of this EUR 7.8 million project is to replenish the supply of soft wheat and procure additional bakery equipment to secure bread availability at affordable prices for the targeted communities. The technologically advanced bakery lines will produce an average of 8000 to 9000 loaves of Syrian bread per hour, which will serve about 375,000 beneficiaries for a period of eight months in the project areas.

