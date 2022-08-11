The SRTF Delivers Two Ambulances to Northern Aleppo

Türkiye - Thursday, 11 August 2022 - As part of its efforts to improve health services in the Northern Aleppo through its intervention: "Supporting Health Services in the Northern Aleppo Countryside -- Phase II", the SRTF announced the delivery of two, fully equipped, ambulances to support health care services in targeted areas.

The two ambulances, which were procured as part of a transfer of assets process from a previous SRTF project, will join an existing fleet of ten existing ambulances to serve seven targeted health facilities. The ambulances underwent technical maintenance and were re-equipped with equipment and consumables to be ready to handle all emergency cases.

The project comes at a total budget of EUR 1 million allocated to support seven health facilities (three hospitals and four healthcare centers) in targeted areas to enable them to continue to provide medical consultations, laboratory and pharmacy services, as well as, enhance the healthcare programmes that include; child health, reproductive health, communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, nutrition, mental health and psychological support.

The project is intended to support a total of 54,360 beneficiaries directly and indirectly it is estimated to benefit 271,800 beneficiaries.

