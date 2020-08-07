The SRTF Delivers a Tractor and ِAncillary Equipment to Aleppo Governorate

Turkey – Thursday 6th, August 2020 – As part of the third stage of the SRTF project “Rubble Removal in Eight Communities in Aleppo Governorate – Phase I”, a tractor and ancillary equipment and spare parts were delivered to the implementing entity (IE) of the project in Northern Aleppo.

The delivery included one tractor, one steel frame tipping trailer, and three front end loaders. This new equipment will support the IE and community to continue the process of rubble removal from residential buildings that were affected during the conflict. Furthermore, this delivery will contribute to the overall efficiency of the IE’s tasks and allow them to more effectively remove large amounts of rubble from the impacted areas, thus improving the overall living conditions of the communities.

The goal of this project is to provide the necessary equipment and financial support in order to respond to the urgent needs of the eight communities it is serving. With an estimated budget of EUR 3.5 million, this project is directly impacting over 339,100 residents in the targeted areas.

For more information on this project, please visit:

Rubble Removal in Eight Communities in Aleppo Governorate – Phase I

