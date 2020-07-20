The SRTF Delivers Six Mobile Power Generators to the Rubble Removal Project in the North of Aleppo Governorate

Turkey – Sunday, 19th July 2020 - As part of planned activities under project “Rubble Removal in Eight Communities in Aleppo Governorate – Phase I”, the SRTF delivered six mobile electric power generators - with spare parts- to the implementing entity (IE). The generators will be used by IE to operate various electric tools as part of the rubble removal operations.

The project aims to support the IE in removing the accumulated debris from residential neighborhoods, which have become as a home to rodents and insects and have become a major cause of the spread diseases, especially in some areas where rubble areas were used as garbage dumps. Moreover, it will assist the IE in removing the rubble from the streets and public squares to make them accessible and allow the residents to use these streets safely within community areas.

With a total budget of EUR 3.5 million, the project is expected to directly benefit 339,100 people living in the targeted areas. Moreover, the project will also provide additional job opportunities for the population through rubble removal activities and cleaning of open spaces to facilitate infrastructure work.

For more information on this project, please visit:

Rubble Removal in Eight Communities in Aleppo Governorate – Phase I

For further information about SRTF, visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact::

communications@srtfund.org