The SRTF Delivers Six Combine Harvesters to Ar-Raqqa Governorate

Ar-Raqqa – Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the delivery of six new combine harvesters to six farmer cooperatives in Ar-Raqqa under intervention, "Agricultural Support to Farmers -- Phase V". These combine harvesters will be used for harvesting the supported wheat lands owned by around 1,100 farmers in the targeted cooperatives.

The supplied harvesters will be used for four separate harvesting operations - reaping, threshing, gathering, and winnowing - into a single process. Among the crops harvested with a combine are wheat, rice, oats, barley, corn (maize), sorghum, soybeans, and sunflowers. Also, the harvesters will be used to collect the straw, thresh and chop it using locally modified threshing machines and collect it in agricultural trailers and store it to feed the livestock.

The combine harvesters will help farmers in the supported cooperatives and nearby areas to secure sustainable access to harvesting services for most cereals at affordable prices, strengthening the agricultural services in the region and encouraging farmers to invest more in farming activities, thusly, improving foods security in northeast Syria.

This intervention has a budget of EUR 4.6 million. In terms of beneficiaries, 1,100 farmers will receive agricultural support which will benefit the targeted community through increased food security and livelihood support.

For further information on the project, please see:

Agricultural Support to Farmers in Ar-Raqqa Governorate - Phase V

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org