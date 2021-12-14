The SRTF Delivers Safety tools, Clothes and Equipment to its Food Security Project in the Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Tuesday, 14 December 2021– The SRTF multi-phased food security project: Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate- Phase V” received a delivery consisting of safety tools, clothes and equipment today which will be used by the implementing entity (IE) maintenance and cleanliness staff working at bakeries and at grain storage spaces.

The delivery included 75 blue coveralls, 25 waterproof reflecting coats, 50 white lab coats, 6 yellow helmets, 25 pairs of industrial leather work gloves, 100 pairs of rubber gloves, 23 pairs leather safety shoes, 10 safety glasses (goggles), 10000 dust masks, 200 caps, 5000 rubber disposable medical gloves and 1000 pieces of disposable - woven caps.

With a budget of EUR 7.8 million, the goal of this project is to replenish the supply of soft wheat and procure additional bakery equipment to secure bread availability at affordable prices for the targeted communities. It will positively impact an estimated 375,000 beneficiaries every month for eight months who will benefit from increased availability of affordable bread.