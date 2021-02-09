The SRTF Delivers PPE to Schools and ICU Medication as part of its Response for COVID-19 in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa -- Monday, February 8, 2021 -- As COVID-19 continues to overwhelm the world, the SRTF is proud to announce that its intervention, "Emergency Response for COVID-19 in Ar-Raqqa" received critical medical supplies today. The delivered supplies included ICU medications and 860,000 masks, which will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and promote a safe environment for students. The medications will be used to treat COVID-19 patients at SRTF-funded health facilities, and 860,000 masks, which will be distributed to students and staff at around 63 schools in Ar-Raqqa Governorate, in the SRTF's effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and promote a safe environment among students and staff.

This emergency intervention has already treated 217 patients in 2020 and upon completions, it is expected to benefit over 51,000 patients. Additionally, this intervention recently received approval to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) for schools, which is estimated to benefit around 34,400 people.

The SRTF allocated around EUR 2 million for this intervention in the hopes that it will stop the further spreading of the virus.

Emergency Response for COVID-19 in Ar-Raqqa

