The SRTF delivers an oxygen generator and 50 cylinders to its health project in Aleppo

Turkey – Monday, May 24, 2021 – The SRTF Management Unit (MU) delivered an oxygen generator and 50 cylinders to the implementing entity of its project: "Supporting Health Services in the North Aleppo" today.

The generator and 50 cylinders will be installed and operationalized to produce, distribute, and store the much-needed oxygen and to ensure its availability for all patients in the SRTF supported COVID-19 ICU hospital.

With total budget of EUR 3.4 million, the project is due to complete its implementation within a period of 24 months. By filling critical gaps in the health infrastructure, this project is expected to impact an estimated 80,000 patients, indirectly benefiting over 400,000 people in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

For more information on this project, please visit: Supporting Health Services in the North Aleppo Countryside

For more information on the SRTF visit: http://www.srtfund.org

*Media outlets may contact: communications@srtfund.org