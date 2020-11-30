The SRTF Delivers Nine Combine Harvesters to Agricultural Intervention in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Sunday, 29th November 2020 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the delivery of nine new combine harvesters to nine villages in Ar-Raqqa under intervention, “Agricultural Support to Farmers – Phase IV”. These combine harvesters will be used for harvesting wheat for around 2,100 farmers in nine farmer cooperatives (COOPs) farming around 5,800 hectares.

The delivery, along with the previous deliveries of agriculture inputs and equipment, will further enable the farmers’ capabilities in producing a bountiful harvest in the spring.

The estimated budget of this agricultural intervention is EUR 8.37 million and aims to revive the agriculture sector and improve overall food security in Ar-Raqqa.

