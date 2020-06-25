The SRTF Delivers Livestock Vaccines to Northern Aleppo Governorate

Turkey – Saturday, 20th June 2020 - The SRTF Management Unit (MU) delivered a large quantity of livestock vaccinations to the implementing entity (IE) of its project: "Supporting the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate" as part of its efforts to support the Livestock Sector in Northern Aleppo.

The first vaccination campaign is expected to begin in the coming few days, during which livestock will be immunized from infectious diseases such as: foot and mouth, brucellosis, smallpox, and lumpy skin disease, which is known to affect livestock this season.

The seasonal vaccination campaign is the first of three campaigns planned within this project that aims to build and strengthen herd immunity; Through this campaign, about 16,300 cows, 4,200 cattle and 300,000 sheep and goats will be vaccinated in the targeted areas. These vaccines are kept in solar powered refrigerators that the SRTF had delivered to the IE at an earlier stage.

At a total cost of around EUR 3.7 million, it is expected that 20,300 livestock owners and their families will benefit directly from this project while around 120,000 of the population will benefit indirectly as a result of improved economic conditions and better food security in the targeted areas. The project is also expected to restore confidence in the Livestock Sector.

For further information on the project, please see:

Support the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org