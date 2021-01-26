The SRTF delivers irrigations systems to two of its agriculture projects in Aleppo

Turkey – Sunday, January 24, 2021 – The SRTF announced new deliveries to two of its agriculture projects in Northern Aleppo today. The deliveries consisted of four irrigation systems to project “Support for the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate” and 7,500 rolls of water hoses (400 meters each) to project** “Support of Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo”**.

These inputs will help irrigate the barley and alfalfa sprouts grown for livestock grazing under the former project and irrigate the cultivated vegetation and reduce water consumption in the planted areas for the latter. Upon completion, it is estimated that around 2,000 farmers and their families (around 12,000 individuals) will benefit directly from the first project with a total allocated budget of EUR 3.7 million while an estimated 20,300 farmers and their families will directly benefit from the results of the latter project that maintains a budget of EUR 1.76 million.

For further information on the project, please see:

Supporting the Recovery of Livestock Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate

Supporting Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo Governorate

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:communications@srtfund.org