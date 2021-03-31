The SRTF Delivers Hospital Furniture to COVID-19 ICU and Burn Hospital in Aleppo

Turkey – Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – The SRTF’s ongoing health project, “Rehabilitation of a Medical Facility and Support for Two Health Facilities in Northern Aleppo” received furniture for the COVID-19 ICU hospital and burn hospital. The delivered furniture included 100 hospital bed screens, 80 hospital beds, 40 bedside cabinets, 50 double-hook infusion stands, 20 stretchers, 20 nebulizers, and more, and join previously delivered critical COVID-19 supplies.

With a budget of EUR 3.3 million, this project aims to fully rehabilitate an existing medical facility that treats burn patients. Additionally, it supports vulnerable communities against the spread of COVID-19 through the establishment of fully equipped health facilities and is expected to benefit 59,680 patients, as well as 335,400 indirect beneficiaries.

