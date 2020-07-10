The SRTF Delivers Electricity Poles to Northern Aleppo Governorate

Turkey – Thursday, 9th July 2020 - As part of its project:" Rehabilitation of the Medium and Low Voltage Grid in Urban, Sub-urban and Rural Communities in a Northern District in Aleppo", the SRTF delivered 100 concrete electricity poles to the implementing entity (IE) of the project which aims to rehabilitate and expand the electricity infrastructure and distribution network to reduce power outages and to meet the increasing demand for electricity in a city and in six rural communities. The new concrete poles will replace damaged and destroyed wooden ones. Additionally, the expansion aims to serve new communities as they are now inhabited by many IDP families.

Worth a total budget of EUR 1.6 million, the project is expected to directly benefit 50,000 people including a large number of IDP families residing in the targeted areas and 4000 people residing in two IDP camps near the target area and will benefit Also from the continuity in the electricity supply, a number of public facilities include: municipality facilities, hospitals and public health facilities, bakeries, water supply pumping stations and telecommunication stations.

For more information on this project, please visit:

Rehabilitation of the Medium and Low Voltage Grid in Urban, Sub-urban and Rural Communities in a Northern District in Aleppo

For further information about SRTF, visit

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org