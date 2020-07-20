The SRTF Delivers Electrical Inputs to the Electricity Project North of Aleppo Governorate

TURKEY – Sunday, 19th July 2020 - The SRTF announced the delivery of electrical inputs to the implementing entity (IE) of its project: “Rehabilitation of the Medium and Low Voltage Grid in Selected Urban, Sub-urban and Rural Communities in a Northern District in Aleppo” today.

The delivery consisted of sets of low voltage items including distribution panels, circuit breakers and fuses with bases which will be used in the planned rehabilitation activities for the electrical network in the targeted areas under this project.

With a total budget of EUR 1.6 million, the project is expected to benefit around 50,000 people directly, and around 4,000 people indirectly including those residing in two IDP camps near the project targeted areas. Moreover, several public facilities will also benefit from the continuity in the electricity supply provided by the project, including, but not limited to municipal facilities, hospitals, public health facilities, bakeries, water pumping stations, and communications stations.

Rehabilitation of the Medium and Low Voltage Grid in Urban, Sub-urban and Rural Communities in a Northern District in Aleppo