The SRTF Delivers and Installs Tents as part of its Emergency Rapid Plan to Support IDPs Living in Camps in Northern Aleppo

Turkey- Thursday, 12 May 2022- The SRTF announced a delivery of 620 tents, out of (3000 in total), under its EUR 2 million Emergency Rapid Plan (ERP) to help alleviate the suffering of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) enduring hard living conditions in northern Aleppo.

The first batch included 155 tents to replace heavily damaged tents in the targeted camp in Northern Aleppo and as of today, 96 tents have been installed, and the rest are expected to be installed in the coming weeks.

The ERP is an effort currently being implemented by the SRTF in partnership and collaboration with the Syrian Interim Government (SIG) and the Assistance Coordination Unit (ACU) of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces that chairs the Steering Board of the SRTF. It aims to provide rapid assistance to support IDP men, women, and children living in informal non-camp settlements under extreme conditions.

The items that will be delivered under the ERP include tents, food rations, heaters and heating materials. Around 48,000 IDPs are expected to benefit from the ERP activities within a duration of one month.

