The SRTF Delivers Ancillary Machinery for Agricultural Equipment to Nine Farmer Cooperatives in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Sunday, 13th December 2020 – The SRTF announced the delivery of agricultural equipment packages to nine farmer cooperatives in nine different communities, where each cooperative received one set of the agricultural packages which will enable them to produce a bountiful harvest in the spring under intervention “Agricultural Support to Farmers – Phase IV”.

The packages consisted of the following ancillary machinery and their spare parts: disc plows, cultivators, disc harrows, tractor mounted ridges, tractor trailed mechanical planters, tractor tailed seed drills, tractor mounted fertilizers and seed spreaders, tractor mounted boom sprayers, agricultural trailers, rotary mowers, belt conveyors, auger conveyors, baler machine for small square bales and baler twines.

With an estimated budget of EUR 8.37 million, this intervention targets 2,100 farmers, their families, and community workers and aims to revive the agriculture sector and improve overall food security in Ar-Raqqa.

