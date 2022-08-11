The SRTF Delivers 8000 Food Rations & 3,000 Tents to Nine Camps Under its Emergency Rapid Plan (ERP) in Aleppo

Türkiye -- Wednesday, 10 August 2022 -- The SRTF concludes the delivery of all food rations and tents procured under its Emergency Rapid Plan (ERP) to help alleviate the suffering of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) living in harsh conditions in camps in Northern Aleppo.

In addition to the delivery and installation of all 3,000 tents at various camps, a total of 8,000 of food rations (each weighing18 KG and containing olive & vegetable oil, sugar, lentils, pasta, rice, tea, canned foods, and salt) were distributed to families living in nine targeted camps. The food ration potions support families of six for a duration of one month.

Moreover, for the upcoming winter season in October, the SRTF is scheduled to deliver 3,000 non-electric heating stoves -with heating materials- under this emergency plan.

The SRTF's EUR 2 million ERP is being implemented in partnership and collaboration with the Syrian Interim Government (SIG) and the Assistance Coordination Unit (ACU) of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces that chairs the Steering Board of the SRTF. It was approved early this year to provide rapid assistance to support IDP men, women, and children living in informal non-camp settlements under extreme conditions.

